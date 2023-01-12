ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 4,849.57 points on Thursday, up by 2.55%, or 120.69 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell a sharp 5.19% to close Wednesday at 4,728.88, with a daily trading volume of 94.

59 billion Turkish liras ($5.03 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.7839 as of 10.07 a.m. local time (0707GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.2090, and a British pound traded for 22.8117 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $82.62 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,886.40.