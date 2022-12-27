ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,512.91 points on Tuesday, up 0.16%, or 8.82 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.90% to close Monday at 5,504.09 points.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.7008 as of 9.58 a.m. local time (0658GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 19.9342, and a British pound traded for 22.6617 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for $85.20 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,815.05.