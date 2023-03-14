(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 5,331.39 points, up 0.15%, or 8.2 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Monday at 5,323.19, down 1.14%, with a daily trading volume of 78 billion Turkish liras ($4.

11 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.9690 as of 09.40 a.m. local time (0640GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.2890, while a British pound traded for 22.0705 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $80.09 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,912.50.