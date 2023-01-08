UrduPoint.com

Turkish Stocks Up In Thursday's Opening Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Turkish stocks up in Thursday's opening session

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) ::Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,555.99 points on Sunday, up 0.59%, or 32.50 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 1.83% to close Wednesday at 5,523.49 points, with a daily trading volume of 124.

7 billion Turkish liras ($6.65 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.7504 as of 10.15 a.m. local time (0715GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 19.8883, and a British pound traded for 22.5499 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $78.61 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,858.40.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Sunday Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

1 hour ago
 New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

3 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

3 hours ago
 National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth Inter ..

National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth International Rain Enhancement Foru ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.