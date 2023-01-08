(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) ::Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,555.99 points on Sunday, up 0.59%, or 32.50 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 1.83% to close Wednesday at 5,523.49 points, with a daily trading volume of 124.

7 billion Turkish liras ($6.65 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.7504 as of 10.15 a.m. local time (0715GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 19.8883, and a British pound traded for 22.5499 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $78.61 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,858.40.