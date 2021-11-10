Turkish Strike Kills Three In Kurdish-run NE Syria
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:20 PM
Qamishli, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria said Wednesday that a Turkish drone strike that hit a car in the border city of Qamishli killed three civilians.
The strike, which was carried out on Tuesday, "killed three members of a single family", including an 82-year-old man, a statement released by the autonomous administration said.