Turkish Swimmer Wins Bronze At 2020 Paralympic Games

Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Turkish swimmer wins bronze at 2020 Paralympic Games

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Sevilay Ozturk took bronze in the women's backstroke final at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Monday, winning Turkey's first medal in Paralympic swimming.

Ozturk, 17, completed the 50-meter backstroke S5 final in the third spot with a time of 43.48 seconds to claim the bronze medal in Tokyo.

China's Dong Lu won gold with a time of 37.18, which is a new World and Paralympic record.

Teresa Perales from Spain had silver, completing the contest in the second position with 43.02.

Another Turkish swimmer Sumeyye Boyaci was among the finalists but the 18-year-old ranked fourth with a time of 43.94 and failed to make the podium in the final.

