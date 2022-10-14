Turkish technology offers effective treatment for deep vein thrombosis

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :A Turkish medical firm has devised technology to treat deep vein thrombosis, a condition which if left untreated could result in the death of one in three persons.

Mantis Thrombectomy System developed by Invamed has been designed to dissolve the thrombus or blood clot with its active tip design. This reduces the risk endothelial dysfunction, a type of coronary artery disease.

Mantis softens the thrombus or blood clot and dissolves the blockage with strong rotational movements in the blood vessel, Invamed said in a statement.

Deep vein thrombosis is a condition that occurs when blood clots form in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg and thigh. Pulmonary embolism, when a blood clot gets stuck in an artery in the lung, is one of the complications of deep vein thrombosis.

The leg begins to swell gradually or suddenly. Severe pain, swelling, and color change are experienced resulting in difficulty in keeping feet on the ground.

Mantis, which protects the vein wall and significantly reduces the dose of thrombolytic therapy, significantly prevents the occurrence of post-thrombolytic syndrome, it added. Studies conducted by different centers reveal that Mantis's success rate is 94%.

The minimally invasive intervention performed is accepted as a comfortable treatment option that allows the patient to recover faster, feel less pain while recovering, and shorten the hospital stay.