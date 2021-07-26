UrduPoint.com
Turkish, Togolese FMs Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues

Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Turkish, Togolese FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

ISTANBUL,26 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday met his Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey in the Turkish capital Ankara to discuss a range of issues.

"I am happy to host my friend Robert Dussey in our country for the second time this year," Cavusoglu tweeted. "We discussed international and regional issues and our developing bilateral relations." Dussey last visited Turkey in June.

Dussey said he had a "fruitful meeting" with Cavusoglu. "We exchanged our points of view regarding international and regional issues. We are both very satisfied of the level of our bilateral cooperation," he said in a tweet.

Turkey and Togo enjoy good bilateral relations, and their bilateral trade, which was $106 million in 2019, is rising.

Regular high-level contacts are held and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is also active in Togo.

