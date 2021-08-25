UrduPoint.com

Turkish Troops Leave Kabul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:50 PM

Turkish troops leave Kabul

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Turkey said Wednesday it had started pulling troops out of Afghanistan, apparently abandoning plans to help secure Kabul's strategic airport.

"The Turkish Armed Forces are returning to our homeland with the pride of successfully fulfilling the tasks entrusted to it," the Turkish defence ministry said in a statement.

Turkey had more than 500 non-combat troops stationed in Afghanistan as part of NATO's now-abandoned mission in the war-torn country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara was still interested in playing a role in Afghanistan, keeping its lines of communication open with Taliban leaders.

"It is important for Afghanistan to stabilise," Erdogan said as the troop withdrawal was announced.

"Turkey will continue to be in close dialogue with all parties in Afghanistan in line with this goal."The Turkish defence ministry also left open the option of playing a security role in Kabul down the line.

"Turkey will continue to be with the Afghan people as long at they want," it said, noting the troops had been stationed at the airport for the past six years.

