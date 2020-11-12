Turkish, US aerospace giants ink partnership deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Boeing signed a partnership agreement in the field of thermoplastic manufacturing.

According to a statement from TAI on Thursday, the partnership aims to develop thermoplastic manufacturing capability in Turkey.

As part of this collaboration, Boeing will provide technical support for TAI to establish a facility for the production of thermoplastic materials for the aerospace industry.

The light weight, energy efficient thermoplastic parts, will be produced in a fully automated production facility, the statement said.