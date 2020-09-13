UrduPoint.com
Turkish Vessel Leaves Contested Waters In Eastern Med

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 07:40 PM

Turkish vessel leaves contested waters in eastern Med

Istanbul, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :A Turkish research ship at the centre of a row with Greece over gas exploration has left disputed waters in the eastern Mediterranean and returned to the coast in a move hailed as a "positive first step" by the Greek prime minister.

The Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel backed by Turkish navy frigates has been deployed to waters near the Greek island of Kastellorizo since August 10 despite repeated protests from Athens and the European Union.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed that the ship has returned to the Turkish coast while ship-tracking websites marinetraffic.com and vesselfinder.com showed it in waters near the port of Antalya.

"There will be planned movements backwards and forwards," Akar told state news agency Anadolu in Antalya.

He said the movement away from the contested waters, which are claimed by both countries, did not mean Turkey "would be giving up on our rights there".

But the decision not to extend the ship's mission was viewed as "a step towards giving diplomacy a chance," the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper said on Sunday, linking it to attempts to kickstart talks between Greece and Turkey, who are both NATO partners.

"This is a positive first step," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters at a press conference in the Greek city Thessaloniki on Sunday. "I hope there will be more of them."

