Open Menu

Turkish Vice President Embarks On Visit To Qatar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Turkish vice president embarks on visit to Qatar

ANKARA, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on Saturday embarked on a visit to Qatar ahead of the Turkish president's planned trip to the Gulf.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek also accompanies Yilmaz, and they will meet with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Sunday.

Yilmaz and Simsek will also meet delegations to strengthen relations between Türkiye and Qatar and evaluate economic cooperation opportunities.

Erdogan is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE on July 17-19.

Related Topics

UAE Visit Qatar Saudi Arabia July Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

20 minutes ago
 San SebastiÃ¡n Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San SebastiÃ¡n Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

1 hour ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

1 hour ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

3 hours ago
UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

3 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

6 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

6 hours ago
 Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous