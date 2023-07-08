Turkish vice president embarks on visit to Qatar

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on Saturday embarked on a visit to Qatar ahead of the Turkish president's planned trip to the Gulf.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek also accompanies Yilmaz, and they will meet with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Sunday.

Yilmaz and Simsek will also meet delegations to strengthen relations between Türkiye and Qatar and evaluate economic cooperation opportunities.

Erdogan is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE on July 17-19.