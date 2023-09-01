Open Menu

Turkish Weightlifter Tests Positive For Banned Substance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Turkish weightlifter tests positive for banned substance

GENEVA, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) --:T�rkiye's Batuhan Yuksel, who secured the 81kg silver medal at this year's European Weightlifting Championships in Armenia, has tested positive for the anabolic steroid oxymetholone, the International Testing Agency (ITA) reported on Thursday.

This finding could jeopardize the Olympic journey of Turkey's weightlifting team to Paris 2024.

It marks the third instance in three months that a Turkish weightlifter has faced a doping violation.

Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Turkmenistan are the other nations that have seen three or more weightlifters test positive within a 12-month span.

Yuksel, 23, underwent a non-competition test by the ITA on July 28. In April, the ITA disclosed that two Turkish athletes, Hakan Kurnaz and Pelinsu Bayav, had tested positive for the steroid methasterone.

