Turkish Women's Volleyball Team Beat Argentina In Olympic Qualifiers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Turkish women's volleyball team beat Argentina in Olympic qualifiers

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Turkish women's national volleyball team is on a four-match winning streak at the Paris 2024 Volleyball Olympic qualifying tournament as Sultans of the Net last beat Argentina on Wednesday.

T�rkiye won against Argentina 3-1 with the sets of 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15 in a Pool B match in Tokyo.

Turkish regulars Melissa Vargas and Ebrar Karakurt were the key players, scoring 17 points each to lead their nation in the match against Argentina.

T�rkiye captain Eda Erdem racked up 16 points to help her teammates.

Hande Baladin and Zehra Gunes were the other T�rkiye players to tally 11 points each.

Candelaria Lucia Herrera Rodriguez, an Argentina middle blocker, had 12 points to be her nation's top scorer. She was the only Argentina player to score in double digits.

T�rkiye are leading Pool B, having a 4-0 win/loss record.

Japan are second as they have three wins, while third-place Brazil have three wins as well.

In the next match, T�rkiye will face Brazil on Friday in Tokyo.

More Stories From Miscellaneous