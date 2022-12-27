UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Turkiye 'neutralizes' 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Turkish forces "neutralized" 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Olive Branch and Operation Euphrates Shield zones, according to the ministry.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

