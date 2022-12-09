UrduPoint.com

Turkiye 'neutralizes' 2 YPG/PKK Terrorists In Northern Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Turkiye 'neutralizes' 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

ANKARA, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Turkish security forces "neutralized" two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Olive Branch area, the ministry said on Twitter. Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

Meanwhile, three PKK terrorists who fled shelters in northern Iraq have surrendered to Turkish security forces, joining over 115 who have done so this year, the ministry said in a separate statement.

In Türkiye, offenders linked to terror groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.

