Turkiye neutralizes 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Turkish security forces "neutralized" two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists were planning an attack on the Operation Peace Spring zone, Türkiye's cross-border anti-terror push, according to the ministry.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.