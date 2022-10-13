UrduPoint.com

Turkiye Neutralizes 4 PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Turkiye neutralizes 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish forces use the term "neutralize" to indicate the terrorist in question either surrendered or was killed or captured.

The ministry added that the action represents "revenge" for a Turkish soldier killed by the terrorist PKK.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

On Oct. 12, Turkish soldier Ibrahim Han was injured by a handmade explosive planted by PKK terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq. He later died in hospital.

The National Defense Ministry conveyed condolences to the soldier's family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the Turkish people.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Iraq Died April Border Women 2020 Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

5 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

13 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

13 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

13 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.