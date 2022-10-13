Turkiye neutralizes 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish forces use the term "neutralize" to indicate the terrorist in question either surrendered or was killed or captured.

The ministry added that the action represents "revenge" for a Turkish soldier killed by the terrorist PKK.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

On Oct. 12, Turkish soldier Ibrahim Han was injured by a handmade explosive planted by PKK terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq. He later died in hospital.

The National Defense Ministry conveyed condolences to the soldier's family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the Turkish people.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.