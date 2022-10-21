Turkiye neutralizes 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists, who were plotting to attack Turkish soldiers, were targeted in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist PKK's Syrian branch.