UrduPoint.com

Turkiye Never To Allow 'terror Corridor' On Border

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Turkiye never to allow 'terror corridor' on border

ANKARA, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Türkiye will never allow the emergence of a "terror corridor" on its border, the country's national defense minister said on Friday, referring to terrorist groups such as Daesh/ISIS and the PKK/YPG.

"We will never in any way allow the formation of a terror corridor or the activity of terrorists" on Türkiye's southern border, Hulusi Akar told reporters in the northwestern province of Canakkale.

A total of 491 terrorists have been "neutralized" so far in Türkiye's ongoing cross-border campaign against the PKK/YPG terrorist group, he said, adding that the only terrorist organizations were targeted in the operation.

Recently, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria, a cross-border aerial campaign against the PKK/YPG, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan and sometimes execute attacks on Turkish soil. Akar also urged Greece to abandon its tension-escalating actions and rhetoric in the region.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Iraq Canakkale Greece Border

Recent Stories

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

40 minutes ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

51 minutes ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

1 hour ago
 COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

5 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.