Turkiye Rescues Over 180 Irregular Migrants After Illegal Greek Push Backs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Turkiye rescues over 180 irregular migrants after illegal Greek Push backs

CANAKKALE , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Turkish Coast Guard said it rescued a total of 181 irregular migrants on Monday, including many who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

In the first incident, teams were dispatched off the coast of Ayvacik in the northwestern Canakkale province after the coast guard learned that there were irregular migrants in an inflatable boat. A total of 39 people from various countries who were pushed back by Greek authorities were rescued, it said. In the second incident in the same region, 54 migrants were rescued.

Meanwhile, in Türkiye's Aegean province of Mugla, 88 irregular migrants who were pushed back by Greek forces were rescued. According to a statement on the Coast Guard Command website, teams were dispatched to the scene.

Turkish Coast Guard teams were also dispatched off the coast of Marmaris following reports of irregular migrants on life rafts and inflatable boats, the agency said.

A total of 37 irregular migrants in two life rafts and 40 irregular migrants in inflatable boats were rescued by the teams, and two suspects believed to be migrant smugglers were arrested.

Meanwhile, 11 irregular migrants in an inflatable boat pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities were also rescued off the coast of Datca.

All of the migrants were taken to provincial migration offices.Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

