Turkiye summons Dutch ambassador over 'vile attack' on Quran

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye on Tuesday summoned the Dutch ambassador in Ankara Joep Wijnands over "a vile attack" on Quran, islam's holy book, in The Hague.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the vile attack of an anti-Islamic person in The Hague, Netherlands, on January 22, targeting our holy book, the Qur'an," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This despicable act, which, after Sweden, took place this time in the Netherlands, insulting our sacred values ??and containing a hate crime, is a clear declaration that Islamophobia, discrimination and xenophobia know no bounds in Europe," it added.

These actions directly target the fundamental rights and freedoms, moral values ??and social tolerance of not only Muslims but all humanity and it also harms the culture of living together in peace, the statement stressed.

Ambassador Joep Wijnands was told that Türkiye condemns "the heinous and despicable act," and demands that the Netherlands do not allow such "provocative acts.""We expect the Dutch authorities to take necessary actions against the perpetrator of the incident and to implement concrete measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," it added.