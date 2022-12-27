Turkiye takes 'vital steps' in energy field, says high ranking official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Türkiye takes "vital steps" in the energy field despite the ongoing crisis, the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Tuesday.

"The 1970s were periods of severe energy and oil crises in the world, and Türkiye was also heavily affected by those crises. It may be necessary to make a comparison with reference to today.

"There is a serious energy crisis in the world today. But today's Türkiye is managing this energy crisis and even taking vital steps to transform Türkiye into an energy center like never before in its history," Altun said at an opening ceremony in the capital Ankara.

Altun's remarks came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of an additional 58 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea, bringing the total volume of natural gas in the Black Sea to 710 billion cubic meters.

He said that in the 1970s, there was a "weak" Türkiye, which was polarized during the Cold War era and stuck in world politics.

"Today, Türkiye is the guarantor of our region and global peace. While there was a closed, unfortunately unstable Türkiye before, today there is an island of stability despite the crises in the world and in our region. "Türkiye today is a stabilizing power serving regional and global peace," Altun stressed.