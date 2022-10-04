UrduPoint.com

Turkiye Urges Yemen's Warring Parties To Renew Truce

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ANKARA, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged Yemen's warring parties to make efforts for reintroducing the ceasefire after the failure of truce renewal in the war-ravaged Arab country.

"We regret that the efforts to extend the truce declared in Yemen on April 2 were inconclusive this time," the ministry said in a statement.

Ankara called on the parties in Yemen to "show efforts to reintroduce the truce, to constructively support the UN-led negotiations and find a peaceful solution to the issue on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and established international parameters, through dialogue and within the framework of constitutional legitimacy," the statement said.

Türkiye will continue to support the UN efforts for a solution in this framework, it said. On April 2, the Yemeni government and the Houthis agreed upon a two-month truce brokered by the UN. The truce was later renewed twice through Oct. 2. Yemen's warring sides have failed to reach an agreement to extend the ceasefire, which expired on Sunday.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi group seized control of several northern cities and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

