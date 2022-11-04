UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Turkiye vows to send grain, fertilizer to countries in need

ANKARA , Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Türkiye on Friday pledged to send grain and fertilizers to the least developed and developing countries especially in Africa.

Urging to take solid steps for grain and fertilizers to be sent to underdeveloped countries at the upcoming G-20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye and Russia have reached a consensus on making more use of the grain corridor in Black Sea, especially for those in need in Africa.

Speaking at the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association's (MUSIAD) EXPO, Erdogan said Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed to send grain free of charge to countries in need.

"During our call with Mr. Putin, he said, 'Let's send grain free of charge to countries like Djibouti, Somalia, and Sudan.' In that, we were on the same page." "We will ensure that grain ships reach every country in need, starting with Somalia, Djibouti, and Sudan, which are struggling with a severe food crisis and famine," he added.

Erdogan also lashed out at the mentality perceiving Europe as "garden" and the rest of the world as "wild." "We do not expect those who carry out colonialism using new ways and methods to take a conscientious attitude towards crises," the Turkish president added. Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in July to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it would suspend its participation in the deal for what it alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea fleet at the port of Sevastopol. It returned to the deal on Wednesday after a phone call between Erdogan and Putin.Over 10 million tons of grain has been sent through the landmark deal so far.

