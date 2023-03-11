Turkiye Welcomes Saudi-Iranian Agreement To Resume Relations
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 01:00 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye welcomed the agreement of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran to resume diplomatic relations.
In a statement, it congratulated the two countries on the agreement, which it said contributes significantly to laying the foundations for security in the region.