Turkiye Welcomes Saudi-Iranian Agreement To Resume Relations

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye welcomed the agreement of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran to resume diplomatic relations.

In a statement, it congratulated the two countries on the agreement, which it said contributes significantly to laying the foundations for security in the region.

