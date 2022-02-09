UrduPoint.com

Turkiye's Animal Production Up 4.5% In 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Turkiye's animal production up 4.5% in 2021

ISTANBUL, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Turkiye's animal production saw an increase of 4.5%, around 3.3 million, year-on-year in 2021, according to data released by the country's statistical authority on Wednesday.

TurkStat said the total number of animals in Turkiye reached 75.76 million last year, up from 72.49 million in 2020.

In 2021, the total number of bovine animals, including cattle and buffalos, was 18 million, down 0.7% year-on-year.

Official data also showed that the number of ovine animals, including sheep and goats, increased by 6.

3% to 57.5 million over the same period.

The figures also showed that Turkiye had more than 204,000 donkeys, horses, mules, camels, and pigs last year.

Over the year, the country produced 398.1 million poultry animals – chickens, turkeys, ducks and geese – up by 3.1% on an annual basis.

The country's wool production was 85,916 tons, up 7.7% year-on-year, the data showed.

Last year, the country also produced 96,344 tons of honey from 8.7 million units of beehives, while silkworm cocoon production was 76 tons.

>