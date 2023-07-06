(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Türkiye's traditional Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling Festival, marking its 662nd anniversary, will kick off in the northwestern Edirne province on Friday.

Thousands of fans from different age groups, cultures, and regions visit every year to see wrestlers competing for the Golden Belt and the title of Baspehlivan (chief wrestler).

Since 1362, wrestlers have reunited to fight for the title. Türkiye's deep-rooted traditional festival involves physical and mental struggle without having any equipment.

About 2,500 wrestlers will compete at a field in Sarayici, which is one of Edirne's most crucial recreational sites.