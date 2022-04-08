ISTANBUL,April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Turkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 2,361.15 points on the last transaction day of the week, gaining 15.95 points, or 0.68%, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 1.24% to close at 2,345.20 points on Thursday, hitting a record high close, with a daily trade volume of 39.7 billion Turkish liras ($2.7 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 14.7474 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), from 14.7430 at Thursday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate fell to 16.0170 from 16.0680, while a British pound traded for 19.2364 liras, down from 19.3070 at the previous close.

Brent crude oil was sold for around $101.5 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time, while gold price per ounce was $1,931.2.