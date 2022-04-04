UrduPoint.com

Turkiye's BIST 100 Index Up At Monday Open

April 04, 2022

Turkiye's BIST 100 index up at Monday open

ISTANBUL, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Turkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 2,264.47 points on Monday, up 12.79 points or 0.57%, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.82% to close at 2,230.35 points on Friday, with a daily trading volume of 40.67 billion Turkish liras ($2.77 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose slightly to 14.7020 as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT), from 14.6920 at last week's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate also increased to 16.2274 from 16.2070, while a British pound traded for 19.2965 liras, up from 19.2840 at the last close.

Brent crude oil was sold for around $105.8 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time, while the ounce price of gold is at $1,930.30.

