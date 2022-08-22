ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index Borsa Istanbul opened flat at 3,017.68 points on Monday, down 0.08%, or 2.53 points, from the previous close.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was up to 18.1207 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), from 18.1160 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate slipped to 18.1617 from 18.

2200, while a British pound traded for 18.1207 Turkish liras, down from 21.5380 at the previous close.

Crude oil prices started the week with a decline in anticipation of supply from Iran with Brent crude down 1% to trade below $96 per barrel.

Gold traded at a three-week low as Fed officials reiterated their commitment to tightening policies to rein in inflation. In the spot market, an ounce of gold tested the level of $1,741 on the first trading day of the week.