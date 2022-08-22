UrduPoint.com

Turkiye's Borsa Istanbul Down At Open

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Turkiye's Borsa Istanbul down at open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index Borsa Istanbul opened flat at 3,017.68 points on Monday, down 0.08%, or 2.53 points, from the previous close.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was up to 18.1207 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), from 18.1160 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate slipped to 18.1617 from 18.

2200, while a British pound traded for 18.1207 Turkish liras, down from 21.5380 at the previous close.

Crude oil prices started the week with a decline in anticipation of supply from Iran with Brent crude down 1% to trade below $96 per barrel.

Gold traded at a three-week low as Fed officials reiterated their commitment to tightening policies to rein in inflation. In the spot market, an ounce of gold tested the level of $1,741 on the first trading day of the week.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Oil Istanbul Lira Gold Market From

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

2 minutes ago
 T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen ..

T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen Afridi

53 minutes ago
 InfraZamin and HBL facilitates Multinet for greate ..

InfraZamin and HBL facilitates Multinet for greater digital reach and transmissi ..

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan future lies in human capital, with focus ..

Pakistan future lies in human capital, with focus on education, health and justi ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's winning streak against US dol ..

Rupee continues it's winning streak against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.