Turkiye's Buget Deficit Rises To $4.5B In October

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Türkiye's central government budget saw a deficit of 83.3 billion Turkish liras ($4.5 billion) in October, according to data released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on Tuesday.

The deficit widened from 78.6 billion liras in September this year, while it had been 17.4 billion Turkish liras in October 2021, the data showed.

Türkiye's budget revenues were at 224.2 billion liras, while expenditures amounted to 307.4 billion liras last month.

Non-interest expenditures were at 246.

3 billion liras and interest payments stood at 61.1 billion liras in October. One US Dollar traded for 18.5743 Turkish liras on average last month and 16.1591 in the 10 months to October.

In the January-October period, the budget balance saw a deficit of 128.8 billion Turkish liras, up from a deficit of 78.5 billion liras in the same period last year. The government's budget revenues stood at 2.2 trillion liras in the first 10 months of this year, while expenditures were at 2.3 trillion liras.

