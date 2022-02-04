(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Turkiye's population exceeded 84.68 million in 2021, increasing more than 1 million versus the previous year, the Turkish statistical authority said on Friday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed that 49.7% of the population comprised male and 50.3% women.

"Annual population growth rate increased to 12.7 per thousand in 2021 from 5.5 per thousand in 2020," the institute said.

Some 93.2% of the total population was living in provincial and district centers, while around 7% were living in towns and villages.

Istanbul was the most crowded city with 15.84 million people (18.7% of the total population), followed by the capital Ankara with 5.75 million, the Aegean province of Izmir with 4.4 million, the industrial province of Bursa with 3.15 million and the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with 2.6 million.

"The median age of the population in Turkey increased to 33.1 in 2021 from 32.7 in 2020," according to TurkStat.