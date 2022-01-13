ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Turkiye's retail sales volume, a marker of growing consumer spending, soared 16.3% on an annual basis in November 2021, according to latest data released on Thursday.

Non-food sales – excluding automotive fuel – jumped 25.7%, followed by food, drinks and tobacco sales with a jump of 8.8%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

Automotive sales climbed 7.4% year-on-year in November.

Textile, clothing and footwear sales rose the most among non-food items, surging 51.

1% compared with November 2020, while sales by mail order and the internet shot up by 42.9%.

On a monthly basis, Turkiye's retail trade rose 1.3% in November 2021.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco increased by 1.7%, while non-food sales – except automotive fuel – rose by 2.3%.

Among non-food items, the largest rise was seen in electronic goods and furniture, which were up 3.9% month-on-month.

Automotive fuel sales and medical goods and cosmetics fell by 2.2% and 3.4%, respectively.