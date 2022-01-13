UrduPoint.com

Turkiye's Retail Sales Grow By Over 16% In November 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Turkiye's retail sales grow by over 16% in November 2021

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Turkiye's retail sales volume, a marker of growing consumer spending, soared 16.3% on an annual basis in November 2021, according to latest data released on Thursday.

Non-food sales – excluding automotive fuel – jumped 25.7%, followed by food, drinks and tobacco sales with a jump of 8.8%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

Automotive sales climbed 7.4% year-on-year in November.

Textile, clothing and footwear sales rose the most among non-food items, surging 51.

1% compared with November 2020, while sales by mail order and the internet shot up by 42.9%.

On a monthly basis, Turkiye's retail trade rose 1.3% in November 2021.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco increased by 1.7%, while non-food sales – except automotive fuel – rose by 2.3%.

Among non-food items, the largest rise was seen in electronic goods and furniture, which were up 3.9% month-on-month.

Automotive fuel sales and medical goods and cosmetics fell by 2.2% and 3.4%, respectively.

Related Topics

Internet November 2020

Recent Stories

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

1 hour ago
 Excise police arrest accused with 36 kg hashish

Excise police arrest accused with 36 kg hashish

4 minutes ago
 Information Group officers assigned important task ..

Information Group officers assigned important task of projecting national narrat ..

4 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares fall as Covid spreads

Tokyo shares fall as Covid spreads

4 minutes ago
 US grants South Korea an Iran sanctions exemption

US grants South Korea an Iran sanctions exemption

4 minutes ago
 Beijing hybrid wheat can achieve good harvest in s ..

Beijing hybrid wheat can achieve good harvest in semi-arid conditions: Prof Zhan ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.