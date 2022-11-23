ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Türkiye's road motor vehicle registrations grew 19.5% on an annual basis in October, the country's statistics authority reported on Wednesday.

A total of 102,403 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered last month, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data. On a monthly basis, the figure was marginally down 0.1% from September.

2 million motor vehicles registered in Türkiye. Automobiles accounted for most new registrations – 42.8% – last month, followed by motorcycles at 30.7% and small trucks with 16%, TurkStat data showed. As of the end of October, there were nearly 26.2 million vehicleIn terms of brands, Fiat led the pack with 16.8%, followed by Renault at 10.9%, Volkswagen 8.1%, Hyundai 7.1%, and Dacia 6.8%. In the January-October period, the number of registered vehicles in Türkiye grew 1.1% year-on-year to surpass 1 million.