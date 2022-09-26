ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Confidence in key sectors in Türkiye bounced back in September compared to a month ago, the country's statistical authority announced on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted confidence index increased by 1.7% to 118.2 in services, 2.7% to 115.9 in retail trade, and 2.

1% to 88.1 in the construction sector compared to August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Calculated from a monthly survey, the results are evaluated within the range of 0-200, with sectoral confidence indices signaling an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100 and a pessimistic one when below that value.