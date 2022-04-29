UrduPoint.com

Turkiye's Top Diplomat Inaugurates College In Venezuela

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Turkiye's top diplomat inaugurates college in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Turkiye's foreign minister inaugurated the Turkish Maarif Foundation's San Roman College in the Venezuelan capital Thursday.

Speaking at the ceremony in Caracas, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Venezuela is the last stop of his Latin America tour and he is happy to be there.

"We believe that the schools we open will make significant contributions to the future of Venezuela," said Cavusoglu and wished good luck to all teachers and students there.

"We are proud of our Maarif Foundation because it flies our flag, language and culture everywhere," he added.

"We believe that the number of schools and students will increase rapidly in the upcoming period. We have full confidence in our Venezuelan friends in this regard," Cavusoglu said, noting that the Maarif Foundation has become one of the top five institutions in the world in a short time.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia expressed his gratitude to host Cavusoglu.

"My dear friend Cavusoglu traveled all over Latin America until he came here, and I really thank him very much," he said.

Plasencia also thanked the Maarif Foundation for its contributions to education, saying "the noble and solid structure we are in is an indication of our friendly relations." "I would like our students here to realize that I think you have important opportunities to understand the cultures of our peoples." "With these visits, we aim to further strengthen relations between the two countries," said Plasencia, adding the meetings that will be held on Friday play an important role in this regard.

Cavusoglu's Venezuela visit on his Latin American tour follows stops in Panama, Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil and Ecuador.

The top Turkish diplomat will meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday as part of his visit.

Related Topics

World Education Visit San Caracas Ecuador Brazil Panama Colombia Venezuela Uruguay All Top Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

3 hours ago
 CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution ..

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

12 hours ago
 Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

12 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on two eateries

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

12 hours ago
 'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.