Turkiye's TRT World Forum 2022 To Be Held On Dec. 9-10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The 6th edition of national Turkish broadcaster TRT's World Forum to discuss global problems will be held in Istanbul on Dec. 9-10.

With the theme "Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities," the event will bring together experts, academics, journalists, and intellectuals from 34 countries. Renowned experts will attend a total of 10 public sessions.

The event is an opportunity to grapple with the recent challenges and contribute to advancing peace, security, and prosperity throughout the world.

Many issues from energy to the global migration crisis, from food security to Islamophobia will be discussed with open sessions and roundtable meetings.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to attend the forum. Registrations for the event can be done at trtworldforum.com.

