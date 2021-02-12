UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkmen Leader Hands Son Three New Positions In Latest Promotion

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

Turkmen leader hands son three new positions in latest promotion

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkmenistan's strongman Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov handed his son three powerful positions in a government shakeup Thursday, state media said, strengthening the view that the 39-year-old is being groomed for succession.

Serdar Berdymukhamedov took up a seat in the security council, became the country's auditor general and was elevated from a regular ministerial role to deputy chair of the cabinet, a commentator on state television said Tuesday night.

Although there were nine other deputy chairs of the cabinet at the time of Serdar Berdymukhamedov's appointment, Berdymukhamedov junior's position will have "a controlling function", overseeing a new "department of control" inside the cabinet, the commentator said.

His cabinet brief will see him responsible for "digitalisation and the introduction of new innovative technologies into the public administration system, the financial and economic sector and the social sphere," added the commentator.

Prior to the shakeup, Serdar Berdymukhamedov was the country's industry and construction minister.

He has also been a provincial governor, a lawmaker and a foreign ministry official in the past.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has ruled Turkmenistan without opposition since 2006 and the death of the country's first post-independence ruler Saparmurat Niyazov.

Both Berdymukhamedov and Niyazov are feted with golden statues in the white marble-clad capital Ashgabat, a city of a million people.

Related Topics

Governor Ashgabat Turkmenistan Gold Media TV From Government Cabinet Industry Million Opposition

Recent Stories

FNC celebrates 49th anniversary of establishment

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police refer 1,688 violations to Emergen ..

26 minutes ago

PTI leadership is making efforts to hold senate el ..

1 minute ago

German Security Agency Refuses to Comment on Repor ..

2 minutes ago

FNC presents UAE’s national, international effor ..

1 hour ago

EU, Ukraine Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Bila ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.