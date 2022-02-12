UrduPoint.com

Turkmen Leader In 'young Leaders' Succession Hint

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Turkmen leader in 'young leaders' succession hint

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Turkmenistan leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov dropped on Friday the strongest hint yet that he intends to step down, with his son widely tipped to succeed him in the tightly controlled Central Asian country.

Berdymukhamedov, 64, said he reached "a difficult decision" about his leadership because of his age and that the country needed "young leaders".

"The road to governance at this new stage in the development of our country should be given to young leaders who have been brought up in a spiritual environment and in accordance with the high requirements of our time," Berdymukhamedov said, in quotes relayed by the state information agency.

Berdymukhamedov offered no timeframe for stepping down but said he wished to remain in politics in his role as chairman of parliament's upper chamber.

Gas-rich ex-Soviet Turkmenistan is one of the world's most repressive, secretive states and little is known about how the regime makes day-to-day decisions.

Strongman Berdymukhamedov is its main face to the public, with his pastimes including horse riding, mass cycling, composing songs and authoring books making him an internet sensation.

In recent years his 40-year-old son Serdar Berdymukhamedov has enjoyed a meteoric rise to become the second most powerful official in government with a broad purview over the economy as vice-premier.

Friday's session in parliament's upper house marked the 15th anniversary of the first of three crushing electoral victories for Berdymukhamedov senior in his career as president, with no real opponents competing in any of them.

A former dentist and health minister, he succeeded the country's founding autocrat president Saparmurat Niyazov -- styled Turkmenbashy, or Father of the Turkmen -- when Niyazov died in December 2006.

The younger Berdymukhamedov last year replaced the family patriarch as head of a symbolically important national horse association in a switch analysts viewed as a warm-up for a succession.

Related Topics

Internet World Parliament Cycling Road Died Young Turkmenistan Chamber December Family Government Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2022

34 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th February 2022

6 minutes ago
 Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

9 hours ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

9 hours ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

9 hours ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>