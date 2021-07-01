Turkmenistan hosts international media forum on regional dialogue

ANKARA,1 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) -:Turkmenistan hosted an international media forum Wednesday via videoconference on regional dialogue with representatives of international organizations, NGOs, politicians, academicians, senior officials and journalists from various countries taking part.

The forum, broadcast from the Institute of International Relations of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, focused on alternative channels for dialogue and interaction on the occasion of the country's 30th anniversary of independence and 25th anniversary of permanent neutrality.

Speaking at the forum, the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Hadi Soleimanpour, stressed the vision of Turkmen society and the country's foreign policy.

He said the policy of permanent neutrality as a main aspect of the foreign policy and cooperation in the region and beyond comes with "peaceful coexistence, cooperation, harmony and benevolence." Soleimanpour underlined that the "peaceful coexistence" between cultures and ethnic groups as well as the "cultural harmony" with society, nature, the country's own people and neighbors is the main value of Turkmen society.

He also stressed the importance of common and sustainable development in the region.