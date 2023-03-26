UrduPoint.com

Turkmenistan Parliament Polls Close After Controlled Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Turkmenistan parliament polls close after controlled vote

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Gas-rich Turkmenistan on Sunday held the first parliamentary polls since the ruling family tightened its iron grip on the Central Asian nation that does not tolerate political dissent or a free press.

Polling stations closed at 7 pm (1400 GMT), according to the electoral commission, with turnout estimated at 91.12 percent of the approximately 3.5 million voters.

The new president took power following a hereditary succession in March 2022, and the vote comes after the abolition of the legislature's upper house and the creation of a supreme body.

The former Soviet republic is one of the world's most repressive, secretive states and little is known about how the regime makes day-to-day decisions.

No election has been judged free or fair by Western poll observers.

President Serdar Berdymukhamedov and his father repeatedly stressed this election would be held according to democratic principles.

But the opposition is not taking part and censorship is in force.

"We have to pursue the efforts of the Hero-Protector and our dear president," polling station returning officer Ogulgurban Ezimova told AFP in Ashgabat, referring to Berdymukhamedov senior and his son.

Eighteen-year-olds voting for the first time were given presents, flowers and "our dear protector's books... to remember this special day in their lives", said Ezimova.

Maia Ataeva had just received her gifts at the polling station.

"We students, we take these elections very seriously because as our dear president Serdar Berdymukhamedov said, they are a new stage in the democratisation of the country," she told AFP.

- 'People expected reforms' - But beyond the polling stations, where an AFP correspondent in the capital saw plenty of people voting, enthusiasm for the election appeared limited.

Information about any policies is hard to find, and only the biographies of the 258 candidates are listed in the "Turkmenistan Neutral", the successor newspaper to the communist party daily in Soviet times.

The candidates represent three parties and several groups of citizens.

Former dentist and health minister Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov came to power in 2006, succeeding the nation's founding president Saparmurat Niyazov after his death.

Berdymukhamedov established a strong cult of personality before handing the reins to his son Serdar last year after a token snap election. But he kept his position as chair of the upper house of parliament.

In January, Berdymukhamedov senior, aged 65, proposed abolishing the upper house -- created at his request in 2021 -- and set up after a unanimous vote "a supreme representative body of people's power", the Halk Maslahaty or "People's Council".

Also called Arkadag or "Protector", he was named head of the new body and observers say he remains the real power. A new city is being built in his honour.

The council's remit covers the main directions of Turkmenistan's domestic and foreign policy, overshadowing the unicameral national assembly and its 125 members.

With the economy dependent on gas exports to Beijing and to a lesser extent Moscow, the new president has in recent months met China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladmir Putin.

But Turkmenistan remains one of the world's most closed-off countries, and according to Reporters Without Borders ranks 177th out of 180 countries for press freedom, ahead of Iran, Eritrea and North Korea.

Officially the nation recorded not a single case of Covid-19.

"I watched the inauguration of the president, a lot of people were expecting major reforms from the new president," said entrepreneur Maksat Redjenov.

"We expected new factories to be built, the country to open up, the arrival of tourists, that state control would ease," he told AFP.

Achir Ovezov, who works at Ashgabat's market, said he would not be voting.

"I have to work day and night to feed my family and I don't know the candidate," he said.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly World Exports Iran Moscow Russia China Parliament Vote Beijing Vladimir Putin Ashgabat Eritrea Turkmenistan North Korea January March Gas Sunday Market Family From Asia Million Xi Jinping Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International implements Iftar pro ..

Sharjah Charity International implements Iftar project in over 41 countries

56 minutes ago
 Ramadan Nights 2023 begins 5 April offering over 1 ..

Ramadan Nights 2023 begins 5 April offering over 10,000 products, up to 75% disc ..

1 hour ago
 ERC gives out electric wheelchairs to quake-affect ..

ERC gives out electric wheelchairs to quake-affected people of determination in ..

1 hour ago
 Investopia platform connects the world for investm ..

Investopia platform connects the world for investment in Africa&#039;s new econo ..

1 hour ago
 Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies ..

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies of Imran Khan: PM

3 hours ago
 President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1, ..

President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1,000 women as game developers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.