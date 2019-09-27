UrduPoint.com
Turning Japanese: Bowing, Tidying As Rugby World Cup Gets Makeover

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 09:40 AM

Turning Japanese: bowing, tidying as Rugby World Cup gets makeover

Tokyo, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :From bowing deeply to the crowd after a game, to emerging from the team bus in full Japanese outfits, players have been getting into the swing of a Rugby World Cup with a distinctly "made in Japan" flavour.

New Zealand, England and Wales are among the teams who instantly made new friends by bowing deeply to supporters after games, echoing a gesture seen millions of times a day in Japan.

"I guess we just want to try to be respectful to the Japanese people and also thank them for their support," said All Black flanker Sam Todd.

England wing Ruaridh McConnochie revealed that in addition to bowing, they had also taken a leaf out of the Japanese football team's book by cleaning up the dressing room after games.

"We noticed that Japanese sports sides will leave the changing room very clean and we are trying to do the same here," said McConnochie.

World Rugby awarded the World Cup to Japan in a bid to spread the gospel of the game in the country, where baseball and football dominate tv audiences.

The tournament is being billed in Japan as the "opportunity of a lifetime" to watch the world's best players, and fans have turned out in the droves.

Fifteen thousand people showed up just to watch Wales train, and fans even packed out the stadium to watch a dreary Italy-Namibia match played in atrocious conditions on the edge of a typhoon.

The cultural respect goes both ways, and Japanese fans have "adopted" visiting teams, buying their replica shirts and gamely trying to sing their national anthems.

A video of Japanese children performing the New Zealand "haka" for the All Blacks quickly went viral.

"I don't think I've seen this anywhere else -- the people of the host nation wearing the jersey of the visiting team -- the Springbok badge," said South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus.

And Samoa captain Chris Vui said: "The boys... are loving it here in Japan, the lovely fans here and the Japanese people -- they are bloody awesome."

