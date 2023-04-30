UrduPoint.com

Turnout Above 81.94% Yet In 'Uzbek Constitutional Referendum' 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The voting turnout on Sunday for the constitutional referendum in Uzbekistan was encouraging and the turnout rate in all regions of the country was above 81.94% from the beginning of the voting process till 5 pm today.

Today at 08.00, the referendum of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the reform of the Constitution of the Republic began, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Uzbekistan, Zayniddin Nizomxodjayev said this while addressing a press conference here in (Tashkent) Uzbekistan on Sunday.

Talking to the media representatives in the press center of Tashkent, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Kuchkarov Baxrom said that during the constitutional referendum, all major regions including Qaraqal- Pakistan, Andijan, Bokhara, Jinnax, Navoly, Namangan, Samarkand, Sirdarya, Tashkent City, Fargana Valley, In Xorazm and Qashqadarya, the voting trend remained above  81.94 percent and the number of people at the polling stations remained high.

Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission said the citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan have cast their votes in large numbers in the early hours of the polling for Referendum 2023.

He said that according to official sources, 15.8 million citizens voted out of a total of 19.7 per cent at the precinct and district referendum of the Republic of Uzbekistan till 5 pm.

He said that till 2 p.m., voting turnout increased by the number an12.26 million.

Kuchkarov Baxrom shared the details at a press conference at the Central Press Center of CEC at 5 pm in this regard.

He clarified that these figures are the basis for the Central Election Commission to declare the current referendum valid. and the final decision will be made on the basis of the results of the vote.

Kuchkarov Baxrom said, "Our citizens continue to vote in the referendum on the draft constitutional law "On the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan" and  with the help of video cameras installed in referendum precincts in different regions of Uzbekistan, we can observe how our citizens actively participate in the referendum.

" He said the Information Center received a total of 148 appeals from citizens, which were handled by professionals within a short time frame. and if necessary, they are investigated locally with the help of district commissions or authorized government agencies.

He informed that a single appeal goes unprocessed.

"According to Article 38 of the Law "On the Referendum of the Republic of Uzbekistan", the referendum is considered valid if at least half of the citizens registered as eligible to vote participated in the referendum, he said.

He said that according to the law, every citizen of the Republic of Uzbekistan has equal voting rights.

He said the referendum is held by free and secret ballot and control of the voters' expression of will is not allowed.

Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission said that in accordance with the referendum legislation, the Precinct Referendum Commissions shall organize voting at the place of residence of the citizens entitled to vote for those citizens who for health or other reasons cannot come to the polling station.

He said that an Information Center has also been established to provide the Central Election Commission with up-to-date information on the referendum process and all citizens can contact this centre with their appeals on referendum issues.

He concluded, "In general, the referendum is held in full compliance with applicable legal norms and international standards. The Central Election Commission monitors full compliance with the law during the voting process."

