Turnout at 41% in Iraq elections: electoral commission

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Preliminary turnout in the Iraqi elections was 41 percent, the electoral commission announced Monday, suggesting a lower rate of participation than in the last vote in 2018.

The figure is based on the results from 94 percent of polling stations, the commission said, adding that more than nine million people had voted.

Many of Iraq's 25 million eligible voters were expected to have boycotted the polls amid deep distrust in the country's political class.