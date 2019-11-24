UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turnout Tops 70% In Hong Kong Local Polls: Election Commission

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Turnout tops 70% in Hong Kong local polls: election commission

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :The turnout in Hong Kong's district council polls topped 70 percent, the city's Election Affairs Commission said early Monday, smashing records after months of protests drove an unprecedented number of voters to the polls.

Some 2.94 million people voted out of 4.13 million citizens registered for the local election held on Sunday, well over the 47 percent turnout for the last poll in 2015 which was itself a record since the elections were established in 1999.

Related Topics

Election Hong Kong Sunday 2015 Million

Recent Stories

UAE dominates LinkedIn 2019 MENA Talent Awards

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro discuss ..

2 hours ago

SEHA, Mayo Clinic enter joint venture to operate S ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro attend ..

2 hours ago

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

3 hours ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.