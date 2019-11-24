Turnout tops 70% in Hong Kong local polls: election commission

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :The turnout in Hong Kong's district council polls topped 70 percent, the city's Election Affairs Commission said early Monday, smashing records after months of protests drove an unprecedented number of voters to the polls.

Some 2.94 million people voted out of 4.13 million citizens registered for the local election held on Sunday, well over the 47 percent turnout for the last poll in 2015 which was itself a record since the elections were established in 1999.