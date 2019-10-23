UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tusk Recommends EU Leaders Agree To Postpone Brexit

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:30 AM

Tusk recommends EU leaders agree to postpone Brexit

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, on Tuesday recommended that EU leaders postpone Britain's departure from the bloc while its prime minister seeks approval of their divorce deal.

EU ambassadors are to meet in Brussels on Wednesday after the British House of Commons rejected Boris Johnson's bid to set a tight three-day schedule to approve a Brexit bill this week.

This effectively destroyed London and Brussels' hopes that a treaty for an orderly withdrawal will be ratified before October 31, Johnson's preferred departure date -- implying an extension.

France said it was open to a "technical" Brexit extension of "several days" but ruled out reopening discussions to renegotiate the deal.

Tusk said the member state leaders could agree in writing rather than holding a summit. EU ambassadors will meet on Wednesday, but a European source said an immediate decision was not expected.

Tusk said that after Johnson's "decision to pause the process of ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, and in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit, I will recommend the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension.

" On Saturday, British MPs forced a reluctant Johnson to request a three-month delay until January 31 next year, and a European official confirmed that Tusk was recommending accepting this date.

But other European sources said member states might argue for a short extension after consulting with Johnson's government to decide on the best way to help him get his withdrawal bill through.

In France, European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said Paris was open to a short technical extension.

"At the end of the week, we will see if a purely technical extension of several days is justified in order for the British parliament to finish its parliamentary procedure," she told the French Senate.

"Beyond such a perspective, an extension aimed at gaining time to rediscuss the deal is excluded," she said.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Parliament France Divorce Brussels London Paris United Kingdom Brexit January October From Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

UAE embassies begin countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago

UAE a major player in global energy sector: Al Maz ..

8 hours ago

Citizens decry over absence of parking area outsid ..

8 hours ago

UAE Space Agency participates in 70th Internationa ..

9 hours ago

Innovation, disruption and global expansion take c ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Police reviews plans, preparations for Expo ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.