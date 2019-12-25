UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tutu Revolt - French Ballet Dancers Mount Artful Protest

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 08:10 AM

Tutu revolt - French ballet dancers mount artful protest

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Dancers in white tutus performed Swan Lake on the steps of a Paris opera house on Tuesday in a show of support for the French strike against the government's pension reforms.

Under a grey sky on Christmas Eve, around 40 dancers twirled on point in Act 4 of Tchaikovsky's classic ballet against a backdrop of huge banners saying "Paris Opera on strike" and "Culture is in danger".

The dancers, on strike alongside public sector workers, oppose the government's plan to do away with more than 40 separate pension schemes and replace them with a single points-based system.

The special retirement plan for the Paris Opera, which allows dancers to bow out at age 42, was introduced in 1698 by king Louis XIV -- making it among the oldest in France.

"Even though we are on strike, we wanted to offer on December 24 a moment of grace," said Alexandre Carniato, a dancer and spokesman for the strikers.

"Despite the cold weather, the girls wanted to rise to the challenge and the musicians to accompany them." The nearly three-week-old strike has paralysed public transport in France and forced the Paris Opera to cancel many performances, including Tuesday's programme.

"Everyone at the Opera is affected," dancer Eloise Jocqueviel, 23, told AFP. "It's our art which has been put in danger." The performance of Swan Lake outside Palais Garnier demonstrated "15 years of sacrifice and daily work", said Carniato, 41, who started at the age of eight, practising five hours a day.

"If you want to continue to see beautiful dancers on stage, we can't continue to age 64, it's not possible," he said, referring to the proposed new age for a full pension.

"By 17-18 years old many of us have chronic injuries, tendinitis, fractures, knee problems," added Jocqueviel.

Related Topics

Weather Christmas France Paris December Government

Recent Stories

Over 20,000 athletes to participate in Zayed Marat ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pope Francis on Christmas

8 hours ago

DHA adopts &#039;Track and Trace&#039; system to e ..

8 hours ago

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Agree to Renew Production on ..

9 hours ago

IMF notes positive economic performance of Pakista ..

8 hours ago

Glittering symbol of press, Newseum set to close i ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.