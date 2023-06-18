Tuwaiq Academy launches Metaverse camps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Tuwaiq Academy has opened registration for the Metaverse Academy camps, held in partnership with META, the first of their kind in the middle East and North Africa. The camps will last for nine months and will be held at the academy's head office in Riyadh.

Several tracks will be pursued at the camps, designed to introduce the concept of Metaverse and help trainees discover augmented reality and virtual reality technologies and their applications.

The program aims at equipping trainees with the necessary skills to build and develop Metaverse systems.

In partnerships with major international companies, Tuwaiq Academy has launched Apple Developer Academy, AWS Academy and Alibaba Cloud Academy, aiming at building national human resources specialized in emerging technologies, to meet the requirement of the labor market.

Those interested may register for the camps via the link: https://metaverse.tuwaiq.edu.sa.