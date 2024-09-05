TV, Film Actor Abid Ali Remembered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The fifth death anniversary of renowned tv and film actor Abid Ali was observed here and across the country on Thursday.
He was born in 1952 in Quetta. Abid Ali started his career from Radio Pakistan and later moved to Lahore for his TV and film career.
Abid Ali worked in hundreds of television dramas and movies. He was honored with the Pride of Performance award in 1985.
Abid Ali passed away on this day in 2019 at the age of 67.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Defence Day - A tribute to unyielding spirit of Armed Forces10 hours ago
-
Karoonjhar Mountains, a living testament to cultural, spiritual, ecological, historical aspects of S ..3 days ago
-
Diplomats showed keen interest in "Exhibition of Sindhi handicrafts"4 days ago
-
Kiln workers - Braving tougher times4 days ago
-
Peshawar: The ancestral abode of subcontinent cinema legends4 days ago
-
Use of social media affects traditional sports6 days ago
-
Efforts afoot to address Isoolites water woes6 days ago
-
Sufism begins its journey in South Punjab with a spark of divine love11 days ago
-
Attabad Lake - a calamity driven tourist heaven11 days ago
-
Taboos, social limitations affect women empowerment11 days ago
-
Nadeem Sabtain’s painting exhibition to be held on Sept 312 days ago
-
Addiction to naswar: a growing threat to public health13 days ago