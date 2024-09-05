Open Menu

TV, Film Actor Abid Ali Remembered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM

TV, film actor Abid Ali remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The fifth death anniversary of renowned tv and film actor Abid Ali was observed here and across the country on Thursday.

He was born in 1952 in Quetta. Abid Ali started his career from Radio Pakistan and later moved to Lahore for his TV and film career.

Abid Ali worked in hundreds of television dramas and movies. He was honored with the Pride of Performance award in 1985.

Abid Ali passed away on this day in 2019 at the age of 67.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Quetta Film And Movies Abid Ali 2019 TV From

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

3 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

3 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

5 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

5 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

5 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

6 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

7 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

7 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous