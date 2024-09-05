TV, film actor Abid Ali remembered

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The fifth death anniversary of renowned tv and film actor Abid Ali was observed here and across the country on Thursday.

He was born in 1952 in Quetta. Abid Ali started his career from Radio Pakistan and later moved to Lahore for his TV and film career.

Abid Ali worked in hundreds of television dramas and movies. He was honored with the Pride of Performance award in 1985.

Abid Ali passed away on this day in 2019 at the age of 67.